Minimal Linux Live

I am professional Java software engineer (surprisingly, Java developers tend to know some Linux stuff) and I have been trying to create my own Linux OS for a very long time. Over the years I found some good online tutorials, but most of them are not simple to follow and pretty much none of them explains in detail what has been done and why it's done in this particular way. In most cases the tutorials are outdated or incomplete and there is high chance that you will end up with something broken.